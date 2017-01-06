In the Courts – latest update

n Zac Slaven, 23, of Magpie Walk, Wecock Farm, admitted driving while disqualified, without an MoT and no insurance.

He was caught on November 17 in Waterlooville and received a 12-week term suspended for a year.

Slaven must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was re-sentenced after admitting breaching a community order for driving without insurance, without a licence and two counts of drug-driving.

n Daniel Hill, 40, of Crombie Close Waterlooville, admitted theft of chocolate worth £23 from Tesco.

He committed the offence on November 19, and magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

n Charlene Polehill, 32, of Somborne Drive, Havant, admitted three counts of assaulting a PC in Portsmouth on February 25.

He must pay £25 compensation to each of the officers.

n Paul Sharpe, 33, of Folkestone Road, Baffins, admitted criminal damage to a wing mirror in Southsea on March 8 last year.

He must pay £250 compensation.

n Yasmin McCue, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 14 days.

She admitted theft of rum from a Co-op in Southsea on September 30.

McCue also admitted stealing 26 spirit and mixer cans and two litres of cider worth £82.84 from Co-op the day before.

Magistrates jailed her for 14 days for each offence, to run concurrently.

n Lewis Williams, 28, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating against a man on November 10.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks as he punched and stamped on the victim’s head.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim or going to the John Jacques pub.

Williams must pay a £140 victim surcharge.

n Christopher Bedder, 27, of Grafton Street, Portsmouth, admitted drug-driving on September 15.

He was caught on the A3 southbound at Petersfield with cannabis in his blood.

Magistrates fined him £50 and banned him from driving for a year.

Bedder also admitted possession of cannabis and received a six-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Magistrates ordered that the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.

n Mark Bennett, 43, of Northway, Gosport, admitted harassment of a woman between October 1 and 19.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Kim Chase, 52, of Bittern Close, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Grove Road, Gosport, on December 7.

Magistrates fined Chase £220 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She was banned from driving for 22 months.

A test revealed she had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg legal limit.

n Stephen Lewis, 52, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted an offence under Section 4 of the Vagrancy Act 1824.

He was caught in the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Grange Road, Gosport, on November 28 last year, with an unlawful purpose, namely to steal items.

Magistrates fined Lewis £50 with a £30 victim surcharge.

Magistrates detained him in court but this was deemed served as he spent time in custody.

n Justin Pateman, 32, of South Street, Gosport, admitted driving while disqualified. He was caught in a green Audi A3 in Western Road, Cosham, on September 10 last year. Pateman also admitted driving without insurance.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a six-month driving ban.

He must pay an £85 charge and £85 costs.