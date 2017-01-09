In the Courts – latest update

n Kuldip Singh, 36, of Elson Road, Gosport, was caught driving while disqualified in Clayhall Road, Gosport, on November 30 last year.
Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year.
He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Singh admitted the charge. Hewas caught eight weeks after being banned from the roads.
The court banned him again for 19 months.
n Nicholas Smith, 35, of Leesland Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Military Road, Gosport, on December 14.
Magistrates fined him £553 with a 12-month ban.
A test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.
He must pay a £55 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Tracy Gordon, 49, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft from TK Maxx in Waterlooville on November 22.
Magistrates imposed a community order with four-week electronically-tagged curfew.
She must pay an £85 victim surcharge.
She also admitted theft at Tesco in Chichester on November 24.
She took £189-worth of stock from the store.
n William Morgan, 19, of Chewter Close, Southsea, admitted assault by beating against a man in Gunwharf Quays on November 25.
He was handed a six-day conditional discharge with £50 compensation and £20 victim surcharge to pay.
n Matthew Toms, 34, of no fixed address, admitted the theft of two bottles of aftershave worth £88.50 from Debenhams on November 8.
He also admitted theft of an Apple Mac, iPad and speaker from Jessie Road, Southsea, on November 4.
Toms admitted theft of a TV worth £159 at Asda in Portsmouth on December 30.
And Toms admitted failing to surrender to custody on December 30.
Magistrates jailed him for a week for each theft and three weeks for failing to turn up. Each runs consecutively, totalling six weeks.
n Joshua Stannard, 28, of Longfield Avenue, Fareham, admitted drink-driving.
He was caught on December 10 in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, in a Peugeot 206.
A test revealed he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit.
He was banned for 18 months and fined £220.
He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.