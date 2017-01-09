In the Courts – latest update

n Kuldip Singh, 36, of Elson Road, Gosport, was caught driving while disqualified in Clayhall Road, Gosport, on November 30 last year.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Singh admitted the charge. Hewas caught eight weeks after being banned from the roads.

The court banned him again for 19 months.

n Nicholas Smith, 35, of Leesland Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Military Road, Gosport, on December 14.

Magistrates fined him £553 with a 12-month ban.

A test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

He must pay a £55 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Tracy Gordon, 49, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft from TK Maxx in Waterlooville on November 22.

Magistrates imposed a community order with four-week electronically-tagged curfew.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

She also admitted theft at Tesco in Chichester on November 24.

She took £189-worth of stock from the store.

n William Morgan, 19, of Chewter Close, Southsea, admitted assault by beating against a man in Gunwharf Quays on November 25.

He was handed a six-day conditional discharge with £50 compensation and £20 victim surcharge to pay.

n Matthew Toms, 34, of no fixed address, admitted the theft of two bottles of aftershave worth £88.50 from Debenhams on November 8.

He also admitted theft of an Apple Mac, iPad and speaker from Jessie Road, Southsea, on November 4.

Toms admitted theft of a TV worth £159 at Asda in Portsmouth on December 30.

And Toms admitted failing to surrender to custody on December 30.

Magistrates jailed him for a week for each theft and three weeks for failing to turn up. Each runs consecutively, totalling six weeks.

n Joshua Stannard, 28, of Longfield Avenue, Fareham, admitted drink-driving.

He was caught on December 10 in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, in a Peugeot 206.

A test revealed he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit.

He was banned for 18 months and fined £220.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.