In the Courts – latest update

n David Waele, 56, of Sadlers Walk, Emsworth, admitted drug-driving with Benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was fined £65 after being caught on the A3 Ripley Bypass in an Audi on August 2.

He also admitted drug-driving with cannabis in his system on the same day and was fined £65.

Magistrates banned him from the roads for a year and told him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.

n David Dupont, 20, of Tamar Street, Woolwich, admitted having cannabis in Portsmouth on October 14.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drug will be forfeited and destroyed.

n Martin Elliott, 39, of Barncroft Way, Leigh Park, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, on December 6.

A test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year.

Elliott also admitted driving without insurance on the same day and was fined £120.

He received no separate penalty after admitting driving the vehicle without an MoT.

Magistrates detained him in court after admitting failing to turn up to court on December 22.

n Roy Williams, 38, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted having an offensive weapon, a meat cleaver, in Waverley Road on November 4 last year.

Magistrates imposed a six-month prison term suspended for a year.

He must complete a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months, a thinking skills programme for 20 days and rehabilitation activities for 20 days.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The meat cleaver was ordered to be destroyed.

n Damian Whittaker, 22, of Foster Road, Gosport, admitted two assaults on PCs, an assault by beating and a charge of making off without payment of a £9 taxi fare.

Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year with 35 days of rehabilitation activities.

Whittaker committed the offences on March 25 and must pay £30 to the assault victim.

He also admitted theft of four DVDs from Asda in Fareham on August 15 and theft of alcohol from a B&M store on June 9 in Fareham.

Whittaker also admitted breaching supervision requirements.