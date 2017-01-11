In the Courts – latest update

n Chloe Carvell, 18, of no fixed address, admitted fraud by using a bank card to buy items worth £92.96 in Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £92.96 compensation to pay.

n David Cousins, 37, of London Road, Mitcham, Surrey, admitted breaching a restraining order by going to an address in Waterlooville on Christmas Day.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and detained him in court.

This detention was deemed served due to time spent in custody.

n Matthew Smith, 37, of The Glebe, Stubbington, was jailed for four weeks.

He was found guilty of breaching a restraining order by going to an address in Gosport on October 5.

Smith also admitted breaching a 12-week suspended sentence for assault by beating against the woman the restraining order protected.

Magistrates jailed him for four weeks in total.

Smith admitted failing to surrender at court but received no separate penalty. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Stacey Donald, 28, of New Road, Fratton, admitted drink-driving in Station Road, Portsmouth, on December 9.

A test revealed she had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit. Magistrates fined her £140 with a 38-month driving ban. She must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Aimee Fraser, 28, of Turner Road, Buckland, admitted theft of shoes, jointly with Ronnie Morey, worth £187 from Marks and Spencer in Portsmouth on December 9.

She was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge.

She admitted theft of cosmetics worth £171.92 from Boots in Portsmouth on November 10 and theft of sandwiches worth £7.50 from Greggs on November 10. Magistrates fined her £25 for each offence.

n Ronnie Morey, 38, of Mayo Close, Buckland, admitted theft of shoes, jointly with Aimee Fraser, worth £187 from Marks and Spencer in Portsmouth on December 9.

He was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

Morey admitted breaching a conditional discharge for assault by beating on August 4 at the Pelham Arms pub but no action was taken on the breach.

n Nicholas Holley, 30, of Stephens Road, Buckland, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, on December 9.

Magistrates fined him £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.