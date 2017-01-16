In the Courts – latest update

n Babourcort Jagne, 54, of Cumberland Street, Portsea, admitted having cocaine, a class A drug, in Portsmouth on November 13.

Magistrates fined him £70 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay. They ordered the cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

n Daniel Mailey, 23, of Pedham Close, Southsea, admitted resisting a PC at his home on December 11.

Magistrates fined him £240 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

n Joe Shepherd, 23, of Mayfield Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving at more than double the limit on December 12.

He was caught in Kensington Road, Southsea, and fined £200 with a 22-month driving ban.

A test revealed he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Shepherd must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He also admitted driving without insurance or a licence but received no separate penalty.

n Robert Baker, 58, of Owen Road, Eastleigh, admitted drink-driving in Princess Royal Way, Buckland, on December 15.

He had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit. He was fined £550 with a 20-month ban.

He must pay a £55 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Cristina Lang, 33, of Boxwood Close, Waterlooville, admitted stealing toys from Toys R Us in Portsmouth on October 13.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Celestine Keefe, 38, of Blake Road, Gosport, admitted theft of Chanel worth £99 from a woman.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. Keefe must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

n Justin Fixter, 40, of Highland Road, Eastney, admitted theft of sweets worth £20 from a Co-op in Southsea on September 24.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge with £20 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Robert Tomney, 48, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted having diamorphine, a class A drug, in Portsmouth on November 27, 2015, in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined Tomney £20 with a £30 victim surcharge and £30 prosecution costs.

He also admitted having crack cocaine, a class A drug, on the same day, and was fined £20.

Magistrates ordered the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.