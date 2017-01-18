In the Courts – latest update

n Lincoln Batchelor, 19, of Ashurst Road, Cosham, admitted assault by beating on November 15 last year. Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £75 compensation to pay. He must also pay £85 prosecution costs.

n Simon Davison, 35, of Victoria Road South, Southsea, was jailed for 14 days. He admitted theft of five bottles of Bells whiskey from Co-op in Wickham on October 27 last year. He must pay £100 compensation.

Davison also admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on January 10, but received no separate penalty.

He also admitted two charges of failing to comply with supervision requirements and was jailed for 14 days for each to run concurrently.

n Vanessa Wright, 35, of no fixed address, admitted theft of food from Kwiki Mart, Kingston Road, Fratton, on September 29.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

Wright must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £25 prosecution costs.

n Bright Imafidon, 33, of Amelia Gardens, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Stoke Road, Gosport, on December 11 last year.

A test revealed she had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates fined Imafidon £362 and banned her from driving for a year.

She must pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Stephen Lang, 44, of Lawrence Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Goldsmith Avenue on December 3. He was fined £150 and banned for 44 months.

A test revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg limit.

Lang also admitted driving without insurance.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Constantin Luca, 41, of Shadwell Road, Hilsea, admitted drink-driving.

She was caught more than double the limit driving a BMW in Western Road, Cosham, on October 11 last year.

A test showed she had 174 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, more than the 80mg legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Luca was banned from driving for 46 months.

n Jimmy Marsh, 31, of Tipner Lane, Portsmouth, admitted failing to comply with sex offences notification requirements. He was handed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

Marsh had failed to register a new address within three days, despite reminders from the police.

He was told to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.