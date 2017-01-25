In the Courts – latest update

n Mihaela Petre, 24, of Telphone Road, Southsea, admitted theft of items worth £109.90 from TK Maxx in Portsmouth on December 23 last year.

Magistrates fined her £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Wayne Baker, 50, of The Anchorage, Gosport, admitted assault by beating.

He assaulted a woman on November 25 last year at his address.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

n Ashley Bedford, 24, care of London Road, Horndean, admitted handling stolen goods, a child’s bike worth £90, in Cowplain.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

n Adam Boon, 43, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, was found guilty of using a mobile phone in Kingston Road, North End, while driving on April 29.

He was fined £70 with a £30 victim charge and £625 costs to pay to the Crown Prosecution Service.

n Christopher Miller, 53, of Laburnum Grove, Copnor, was found guilty of not wearing a seatbelt while driving on May 26 last year.

He was caught in Fratton Way.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £625 prosecution costs to pay.

n Megan Juryeff, 24, of Gosport Road, Fareham, was jailed for 56 days after stealing alcohol.

She admitted theft of wine worth £6 from Tesco in Fareham on November 10 last year and received a 28-day sentence.

She also admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order and received another 28 days consecutive to the first term.

Juryeff also admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements and was handed a concurrent 14-day sentence.

n Samantha Armond, 43, of St Vincent Road, Southsea, admitted failing to surrender to custody at court.

Magistrates fined him £30 for the November 24 offence with a £20 victim surcharge to pay.

n James Cannon, 33, of Forton Road, Gosport, admitted three charges of assaulting three PCs in Minnitt Road, Gosport, on December 8 last year.

He was jailed for 28 days for the assaults, which involved stamping and spitting.

Cannon must pay £50 compensation to each police officer for the assaults he committed.

n Emma Wright, 23, of Portsmouth Road, Cosham, admitted assault by beating on August 6.

Magistrates fined her £60 for the assault last year in Portsmouth. Wright must pay a £30 victim surcharge.