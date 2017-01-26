In the Courts – latest update

n Russell Aylward, 34, of Gainsborough Mews, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Glenthorne Road, Portsmouth, on September 24 and was banned for three years.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

A test revealed he had 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly triple the 35mg legal limit. Aylward must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.

n Matthew Baker, 39, of Woodstock Road, Gosport, admitted theft of vodka worth £12.49 from Waitrose in Gosport on June 29.

He also admitted theft of two bottles of vodka and cloudy lemonade from the same shop on June 30.

He was fined £50 for each theft with £12.49 compensation to pay.

Baker must also pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Daniel Corbett, 19, of Elm Grove, Southsea, admitted criminal damage to a wing mirror on June 25 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £350 compensation to pay.

n Jarrath Green, 21, of Festing Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Portsmouth on December 12.

Magistrates imposed a 20-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

A test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

He also admitted driving while disqualified. Magistrates banned him for 27 months and ordered him to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirements and 50 hours of unpaid work.

Green also admitting to failing to surrender to custody and was fined £50.

Green must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Callum Mears, 23, of Dove Close, Waterlooville, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman on Facebook.

Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year for the December 22 charge.

He was given 20 days of rehabilitation activities to complete and 40 hours of unpaid work.

Mears also admitted breaching a community order for two charges of breaching restraining orders.

n Andrew Bullock, 46, of Military Road, Fareham, admitted drink-driving at 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than triple the limit.

He was fined £600 for the October 26 offence with a 21-month ban.

He must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £275 prosecution costs.