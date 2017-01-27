In the Courts – latest update

Richard Godfrey, 27, of Chaucer Close, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving on November 18 last year.

He was caught in a van on Milton Road, Waterlooville, with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 42-day curfew between 7pm and 7am and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £185 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 21 months,

He also admitted assault by beating, criminal damage to an oven door and a second assault by beating.

Tomasz Zajac, 31, of St Augustine Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving on the M275 in Portsmouth on October 26 last year.

He was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £840.

A test revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit.

Zajac must pay an £84 victim surcharge and £175 prosecution costs.

Samantha Waite, 29, of The Old Brewery, Horndean, admitted speeding on the A3 on May 9.

She was fined £166 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

Richard Tomney, 48, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted having two class A drugs on him on November 27, 2015.

He was fined £20 for each charge, which involved heroin and crack cocaine.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £30 prosecution costs.

Magistrates ordered the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Goodwin, 44, of Kingston Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty in his absence of three charges of breaching an anti-social behaviour order by being drunk in a public place on July 12, 14 and August 1 last year.

He also admitted failing to surrender to court on November 21.

Magistrates imposed an 11-week prison sentence suspended for six months.

Mark Hodnett, 25, of North End Grove, Portsmouth, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman on December 26 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He also admitted sending a woman electronic communication, namely messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Hodnett also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for having a knife, one assault by beating and an assault. Magistrates added 50 hours of work.