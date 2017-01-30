In the Courts – latest update

n Jimmy Green, 28, of Greenway Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on October 12 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with relationship programme for 32 days and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for two years.

Green must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

n Nicholas Holley, 30, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a PC on December 22 in Portsmouth.

He must pay £80 compensation.

n Kudzanai Mukoko, 23, of All Saints Street, Portsmouth, admitted drug-driving in Albert Road, Southsea, and was fined £440.

He was caught in a VW Polo on October 25 last year.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 36 months.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Mickala Sprake, 29, care of Auckland Road East, Southsea, admitted being drunk and disorderly on December 22 in Portsmouth.

She was handed a three-month conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Sprake admitted breaching a 12-week sentence suspended for a year, imposed for assaulting a PC and breaching a restraining order.

Magistrates extended the suspension period to 15 months.

n James Stevenson, 39, of Anmore Road, Denmead, admitted failing to give a breath test, failing to stop after an accident and driving without a licence or insurance.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 42 months with 120 hours of unpaid work under a community order.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Callum Laing, 19, of Somerset Crescent, Eastleigh, admitted theft of a £700 bike from Fareham train station on September 10, 2015.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £700 compensation to the victim.

n Dean Zammit, 35, of Seymour Close, Buckland, admitted drug-driving with cannabis on September 22 last year.

He was fined £400 and banned from driving for a year.

He must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Zammit also admitted failing to surrender to custody on January 5 and was detained in court but this was deemed served due to time spent in custody.

n Jordean Gee, 23, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on September 4 last year. He received a six-month conditional discharge with £20 costs.