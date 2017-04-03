In the Courts – latest update

n Michael Collins, 25, of Shaldon Road, West Leigh, admitted driving a BMW without insurance in Farlington on June 26 last year.

He was fined £180 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Magistrates banned him from driving for six months.

He also admitted driving without a licence and two charges of not having tyres of a tread depth of at least 1.6mm.

n Daryl Jagne, 34, of Cumberland Street, Portsea, admitted using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He was fined £50 for the incident in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on February 12.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £30 prosecution costs.

n Luke Johnson, 19, of Burke Drive, Southampton, admitted theft of a child’s hat and shoe from Foot Asylum in Portsmouth on January 4.

He was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £20 prosecution costs.

Johnson also admitted theft of a Nike jacket from JD Sports on the same day and was fined £40.

n Lawrence Kargobai, 40, of Powerscourt Road, North End, admitted battery against a woman on January 7 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order and an £80 victim surhcarge and £200 prosecution costs.

n Sandra May, 28, of Estella Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating.

She assaulted a woman on May 28 last year. May was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

n Robert Daniels, 40, of Kingston Road, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence on December 27 last year at the Blue Anchor pub. He also admitted threatening criminal damage to the pub.

Magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for two years.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He is banned from the London Road pub for a year.

n Charlotte Whitford, 34, of West Street, Titchfield, admitted attempted theft of lamb, tea, coffee, whisky, and vodka worth £201.74 from Sainsbury’s on January 28.

She also admitted attempted theft of cash from Co-op on October 6.

Magistrates imposed a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Whitford admitted breaching a conditional discharge for theft but no action was taken on the breach.

She must complete 10 days of rehabilitation.