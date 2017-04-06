In the Courts – latest update

n Rory Harbourne, 37, of Whitecliffe Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence on January 21.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Raymond Willis, 43, of Pegasus Close, Gosport, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence on June 15 last year.

He was fined £220 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Stephen Frost, 53, of Waterloo Close, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Copse Lane, Hayling Island, on February 4.

Frost was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months.

A test had shown he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

n Aaron Gurd, 36, of no fixed address, admitted driving without insurance and without a licence on December 24 last year.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed eight points on his driving record.

n John Hunt, 51, of Magdalene Way, Fareham, admitted drink-driving on February 3 in Dingle Way, Locks Heath.

Magistrates fined him £800 with a year-long driving ban.

A test showed he had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres in breath, mroe than the 35mg legal limit.

Hunt must pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Robbie Stanley, 22, of Hillsley Road, Paulsgrove, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on November 10 last year in Fareham.

He was fined £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

The 13 grams of cannabis will be destroyed.

n John Walter, 35, of Lichfield Road, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Hunts Pond Road, Fareham, on February 5 and was banned for three years.

A test revealed he had 136 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly four times the legal limit. He was fined £1,000 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates imposed a community order with six months of alcohol treatment and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.