In the Courts - latest update

n Sarah Gumbrell, 27, of New Lane, Havant, admitted trespassing on a railway at Eastern Road, Havant, on March 15.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

Gumbrell must pay £85 prosecution costs.

n Scott Hallett, 28, of Ashurst Road, Portsmouth, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on November 3 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

The cannabis must be forfeited and destroyed.

Hallett also admitted driving in James Callaghan Drive, Portsmouth, on the same day without a licence and without insurance.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.

n Adam Eggington,35, of Bourne View Close, Emsworth, admitted drink-driving in Southbourne, West Sussex, on March 16.

He was caught in Stein Road.

A test revealed he was nearly double the legal limit.

He had 63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Eggington was fined £320 with a 17-month driving ban.

He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Kane Nolan, 21, of Surrey Street, Portsmouth, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of drink-driving.

Nolan was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year for the December 18 offence.

He must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Nolan must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned Nolan from driving for 30 months.

He also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

Nolan also admitted obstructing a PC, but received no separate penalty.

n Aaron Balchin, 26, of Fell Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted criminal damage to windows of a car in Melville Road, Gosport, on March 12.

Magistrates imposed a community order with a 32-day relationships course.

Balchin must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He also admitted criminal damage to a bathroom window belonging to Aspire Estate Agents.

No compensation was ordered as the damage was repaired.

n Arhip Hodge, 30, of Frensham Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on March 16 in Southsea.

He also admitted criminal damage to a window at Tokar Street, Southsea, on the same day.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.