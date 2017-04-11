In the Courts - latest update

n Sarah Gumbrell, 27, of New Lane, Havant, admitted trespassing on a railway at Eastern Road, Havant, on March 15.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.
Gumbrell must pay £85 prosecution costs.
n Scott Hallett, 28, of Ashurst Road, Portsmouth, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on November 3 last year.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.
The cannabis must be forfeited and destroyed.
Hallett also admitted driving in James Callaghan Drive, Portsmouth, on the same day without a licence and without insurance.
He was banned from driving for 18 months.
n Adam Eggington,35, of Bourne View Close, Emsworth, admitted drink-driving in Southbourne, West Sussex, on March 16.
He was caught in Stein Road.
A test revealed he was nearly double the legal limit.
He had 63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.
Eggington was fined £320 with a 17-month driving ban.
He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Kane Nolan, 21, of Surrey Street, Portsmouth, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of drink-driving.
Nolan was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year for the December 18 offence.
He must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.
Nolan must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Magistrates banned Nolan from driving for 30 months.
He also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.
Nolan also admitted obstructing a PC, but received no separate penalty.
n Aaron Balchin, 26, of Fell Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted criminal damage to windows of a car in Melville Road, Gosport, on March 12.
Magistrates imposed a community order with a 32-day relationships course.
Balchin must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
He also admitted criminal damage to a bathroom window belonging to Aspire Estate Agents.
No compensation was ordered as the damage was repaired.
n Arhip Hodge, 30, of Frensham Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on March 16 in Southsea.
He also admitted criminal damage to a window at Tokar Street, Southsea, on the same day.
Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.