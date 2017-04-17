In the Courts – latest update

n Yousef Khalifa, 41, of Wallington Road, Copnor, admitted handling stolen goods.

He had a £400 mountain bike on January 16 and was fined £200.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Darren Power, 50, of St Faith’s Road, Landport, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on February 25 in Portsmouth.

He was fined £30 with a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

Power also admitted the same charge in relation to a wrap of amphetamine and was fined £30.

The drugs must be destroyed.

n Cherie Jarvis, 48, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted theft of meat worth £17.88 from a Co-op in Fareham on February 2.

Jarvis also admitted theft of aftershave worth £30 from Sainsburys in Fareham on February 13.

Magistrates imposed a three-month conditional discharge.

n Gabriella Baldacchino, 26, of Cornwallis Crescent, Portsmouth, was jailed for 28 days.

She admitted theft of a power drill worth £120 from B&Q in Portsmouth on May 9 last year.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £115 victim surcharge.

Baldacchino admitted breaching a year-long conditional discharge for two thefts, and admitted two charges of failing to surrender to court.

n Sharmaine Whittingham, 26, of Estella Road, Buckland, admitted drink-driving on February 11.

She was caught on the M27 at Fareham.

A test revealed she had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates fined Whittingham £120 with a £30 victim surcharge.

She was banned from driving for 18 months.

Whittingham also admitted driving without insurance on the same day and was fined £120.

n Jenny Fisher, 35, of Warnford Crescent, Havant, admitted two thefts.

She stole £120 worth of perfume from The Cosmetics Company in Gunwharf Quays on March 14.

And she stole £55 worth of chocolate from Thorntons, in Cascades Shopping Centre, on February 18.

Fisher must pay £28 compensation.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.

The perfume was recovered. She was not ordered to pay costs due to her own means.

n Stuart MacInnes, 30, of St Mary’s Road, Woking, admitted assault by beating against a man at Portsmouth Harbour railway station on August 13. He must pay £125 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.