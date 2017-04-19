In the Courts – latest update

n Connor Robinson, 22, care of North Street, Portsea, admitted theft of three jackets worth £419.97 from Ralph Lauren in Gunwharf Quays on February 1.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jenny Fisher, 35, of Warnford Crescent, admitted two thefts.

She took £68.45 of meat from Asda on March 16 and was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Fisher also took two bottles of Estee Lauder perfume from The Cosmetics Company in Gunwharf Quays on March 19.

She was fined £40.

n Eliot Hibberd, 45, of Castle Road, Southwick, was found guilty of assaulting a detention officer on January 7.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £120 prosecution costs to pay.

Hibberd also admitted failing to surrender to court on March 3 and was detained in court.

n Slawek Brzozka, 21, of Upper Arundel Street, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Dumbarton Close, Portsmouth, on January 1 this year.

He was caught with 125 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The limit is 107.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year and fined him £120.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

n Luke Shawyer, 38, of Guildford Road, Fratton, admitted burglary of a workshop garage in Portsmouth on November 17 last year.

He was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay £200 compensation.

n Jordan Perry, 26, of Acacia Road, Mitcham, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on January 13 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

The cannabis must be destroyed.

n Steven Conlon, 29, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage to a glass front door at BetFred in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on March 19.

He was detained in court.

n Jay McKnight, 34, of Agincourt Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of goods worth £33.50 from Sainsbury’s in Palmerston Road, Southsea, on March 4.

McKnight also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for theft, and breaching a suspended sentence for two thefts.

Magistrates jailed him for 56 days in total.

He was told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.