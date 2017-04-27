In the Courts – latest update

n Daniel Rigani, 35, of Richmond Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted drink-driving in Fort Cumberland Road, Eastney, on March 6.

A test revealed he had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

He was fined £120 and banned from driving for a year.

Rigani must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Mark Skyrme, 38, of Carless Close, Gosport, admitted fraud by false representation by providing a guarantor letter.

He was fined £220 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Skyrme also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for harassment.

n Michael Valentine, 33, of Beach Road, Southsea, admitted stealing two hoodie jumpers worth £64 from Debenhams in Portsmouth on January 30.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £64 compensation to pay.

Valentine admitted a theft of dressing gowns worth £46 from Debenhams on January 28. He must pay £46 compensation. He also admitted a third theft from the same shop, on February 4, of lounge wear worth £154.