In the Courts – latest update

n Damien Thomas, 32, of Forton Road, Gosport, was found guilty of assault by beating on September 2 last year. He was given a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

A restraining order was imposed for two years.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £450 costs.

n Ryan O’Connor, 35, of Copnor Road, Copnor, was jailed for 28 days after admitting theft of a £230 10kg box of Costa Coffee from Tesco on February 16.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge. He was also jailed for seven days concurrent after admitting failing to surrender to custody at court.

n Jamie Webb, 25, of Deerhurst Crescent, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving on March 3 in Leigh Road, Havant.

He was fined £255 with a 15-month driving ban.

Webb must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. A test revealed he had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

n Kevin Matthews, 57, of Cort Way, Fareham, admitted permitting his premises to be used for production of cannabis, class B drug, on November 11 last year.

Matthews was fined £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Elizabeth Sheldrake, 48, of Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth, admitted being drunk in a public place, O2 in Cascades, which she was banned from doing under an Asbo.

Sheldrake also admitted using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on March 6.

She also admitted using foul, offensive and racist language to a PC, which she was banned from doing so under an Asbo.

Magistrates imposed a nine-week prison sentence suspended a year.

Sheldrake must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Colin Trevis, 59, of Milton Road, Milton, admitted theft of vodka worth £7.50 from Iceland on January 10 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

Trevis must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

n Patricia Goode, 70, of Manor Crescent, Drayton, admitted criminal damage to a Citroen C4 in Dysart Avenue, Portsmouth, on January 10.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation.

She must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Derek Billinger, 39, of Lynn Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of a bank card and £200 cash from a house in Simpson Road, Portsmouth, on February 8. He was fined £150 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

Billinger admitted failing to surrender to custody on February 23 and was fined £50.