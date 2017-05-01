In the Courts – latest update

n Steven Conlon, 29, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with a direction given under a dispersal order on February 4 in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth.

He also admitted behaving in an indecent manner by blocking police station cell toilet and performing a lewd act in front of the cell camera while standing on the rim of the toilet and shouting abuse and threats to custody staff.

It happened at Aldershot police station.

He was fined £120 for this.

Conlon admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, causing fear of violence or provoking fear of violence and was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge.

n Donna Sullivan, 52, of Kenwood Road, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in White Hart Lane, Portchester, on February 3.

She was caught in a Nissan van.

A test revealed she had 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

Sullivan must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a £115 victim surcharge.

She was also banned from driving for three years with £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Linzi Wratten, 30, of South Street, Gosport, admitted theft of cosmetics worth £173 from Morrison’s supermarket on March 13.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Wratten must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. She also admitted theft of perfume worth £73 from Asda on April 5.

Foil-lined cardboard used in the theft must be destroyed.

n Daniel Scoffham, 42, of Queens Road, Gosport, admitted theft of alcohol worth £23 from Tesco on March 13.

Magistrates fined him £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

The goods were recovered so he did not have to pay compensation.

n Thomas Garner, 48, of Brockfurlong, in Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating on September 6 last year in St Paul’s Road, Southsea.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 240 hours of unpaid work to complete.

He must pay £125 compensation between the two victims and an £85 victim surcharge, and £425 prosecution costs.

n Liam Gunn, 28, of Drayton Road, South Bretton, Peterborough, was found guilty of assault by beating on September 6 in St Paul’s Road, Southsea.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work with £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £425 prosecution costs to pay.