In The Courts – latest update

n Craig Balfour, 36, of Windmill Fields, Four Marks, admitted assault by beating in Grange Road, Gosport, on March 25.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Balfour must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

n Kerry Favell, 30, of Wimpole Street, Portsmouth, admitted theft of alcohol worth £104 from Sainsbury’s in Portsmouth on January 11.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Stuart Hillebrandt, 36, of Queen’s Parade, London Road, Waterlooville, admitted theft of a purse at Sainsbury’s in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, on February 2.

Magistrates imposed a year-long conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Tobias Maylott, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks.

He admitted assaulting a detention officer and two police officers on March 27 in Portsmouth.

He committed the three assaults while on licence.

n Joanne McCrohon, 41, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, admitted theft of alcohol worth £104 from Sainsbury’s on January 11.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Samuel Pollinger, 26, of Tynhams Hills, Shirrell Heath, admitted drink-driving on March 25 in Botley.

He was caught with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35 legal limit.

Magistrates fined Pollinger £350 with a 16-month driving ban. He must also pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Gary Dermott, 31, of Dormington Road, Paulsgrove, admitted drink-driving in Binnacle Way, Portsmouth, on January 28. A test revealed he had 170 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, more double the 80 limit.

Magistrates fined him £400 and banned him from driving for 20 months.

Dermott must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Daniel Olufawa, 21, of Cardigan Road, Bournemouth, admitted drink-driving on March 25 in Hope Street, Portsmouth.

He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months. Olufawa must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A test revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35 limit.

n Samuel Allen, 27, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted criminal damage to a wing mirror on a Honda Civic on March 13 in Southsea.

Magistrates ordered Allen to pay £100 compensation.