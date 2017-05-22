In the Courts – latest update

n Matthew Christmas, 37, of Cleveland Road, Gosport, was jailed for 18 weeks.

He admitted driving while disqualified, uninsured and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He was caught in Newgate Lane, Fareham, on March 21.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 60 months.

n Matthew Lewinton, 22, of Brushwood Grove, Emsworth, admitted having a small amount of cocaine, a class A drug.

He was caught in Portsmouth on November 18 in 2015.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £20 victim surcharge.

They ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

n Richard Featherstone, 26, of HMP Bullingdon, admitted fraud by false representation on December 7 at One Stop in Gosport Road, Fareham.

He used a bank card to get £18.75 of tobacco.

Magistrates jailed him for seven days.

n Okey Elasimen, 39, of Moorland Road, Fratton, was found guilty of failing to give a specimen of breath and was fined £500.

It happened on December 3 last year at Portsmouth.

Magistrates banned him from driving for two years with a £50 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs to pay.

n Stefan Nikolov, 38, of Newcombe Road, Portsmouth, admitted using a mobile device while driving at Victoria Road, HMNB Portsmouth, on March 3.

He was fined £86 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Debbie O’Hagan, 49, of Southway, Gosport, admitted three thefts of alcohol at Morrisons in Gosport on January 9, 31 and February 3.

She also admitted two thefts at Asda in Gosport, on January 11 and 28.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £250 compensation to pay.

n John Schneider, 27, of Monterey Drive, Havant, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Waterlooville on February 15.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for criminal damage but no action was taken on the breach.

Magistrates ordered the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

n Jamie Murray, 22, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, was jailed for 10 weeks.

He admitted assaulting two PCs, punching one and spitting in the face of the other, on March 2 in Latchmore Forest Grove.

He also admitted stealing wine worth £4.80 from Co-op in Cowplain on the same day.

Murray also admitted failing to surrender to court.

He must pay £50 compensation to each officer.

n Abdulahmane Diallo, 19, of Kings Road, Southsea, admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on March 30.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.