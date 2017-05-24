In the Courts – latest update

n Michael Brookes, 32, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by engaging in conduct which caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person by shouting and swearing and being abusive towards them.

He committed the offence on April 3 in Fareham and was jailed for 28 days.

n Adam Tame, 33, of Beck Street, Portsea, admitted driving while banned and without insurance in Broxhead Road, on November 25 last year.

He also admitted theft of a mountain bike, handling stolen goods, failing to surrender to custody at court.

Magistrates banned him from driving for two years and imposed a four-month prison sentence suspended for a year.

Tame must pay £200 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

n Stuart Forbes, 41, of Farlington Road, North End, was found guilty in his absence of driving while banned on August 18 in Havant Road, Drayton.

He was also found guilty of driving without insurance but admitted failing to surrender to custody at court.

Magistrates jailed him for 56 days.

He admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence for four charges of driving while banned.

No action was taken on the breach as the new offence predates the imposition of the suspended sentence.

Forbes was banned from driving for two years.

n Sandra Legg, 57, of Anson Close, Havant, admitted assault by beating against a man on December 16 last year. She was given a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

Legg must also pay £620 prosecution costs.

n Jamie Antram, 30, of Colbury Grove, Havant, admitted assault by beating in Havant.

Magistrates imposed a community order for the December 17, 2016, offence.

Antram must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities. He was also handed a six-month restraining order and fined £250.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £250 costs.