In the Courts – latest update

n Darren Barter, 44, of Highland Road, Portsmouth, admitted damage to a window.

He must pay £452 compensation for the January 3 offence.

n Kurtis Haynes, 26, of Beauchamp Avenue, Gosport, admitted drug-driving on March 3.

He was caught in Cunningham Drive with Delta-9-tetrahyrdrocannabinol in his blood at seven micrograms per litre.

The legal limit is two.

Haynes was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months.

n Bonnie Jeffries, 28, care of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted theft of meat and cheese from Tesco on March 21 in Portsmouth.

She was fined £20 with a £30 victim surcharge.

n David Stedman, 48, of Mariners Way, Gosport, admitted theft of clothing from Fred Perry clothes worth £52.50 on February 26. Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £20 prosecution costs to pay.

n Liza Edwards, 36, of Tankerton Close, Cosham, admitted failing to comply with a community order. Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

n Matthew Adoli, 32, of Samuel Road, Fratton, admitted driving while disqualified in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, on April 6. Adoli also admitted driving the green Ford Puma without insurance.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work to complete, and was banned from driving for six months.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Christopher Blades, 46, of Beecham Road, Portsmouth, admitted driving in Kingston Crescent while disqualified on March 2.

Magistrates jailed him for 12 weeks with a three-year driving ban.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Blades received no separate penalty after admitting driving without insurance.

n Temitope Fatusin, 22, of Manchester Road, Fratton, was fined £120 after admitting having an offensive weapon, an extendable baton, in Slindon Street.

He also admitted having a single bag of cannabis, a class B drug, and a tablet of MDMA, a class A drug.

He committed the offences on March 15 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed no separate penalty for the drug offences.

n John Hill, 51, of Colesbourne Road, Paulsgrove, admitted two thefts from Tesco on April 8 and March 10 and received a two-year conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.