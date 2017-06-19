In the Courts – latest update

n Neal Stacey, 50, of no fixed address, was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year after being found guilty of possession of a bladed article in public.

He had a large knife in Portsmouth on April 27.

Magistrates ordered him to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Stacey must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £285 prosecution costs.

n Vasile Tudose, 29, of Basin Street, Portsmouth, admitted theft of Kinder Eggs worth £80 from Co-op in Portsmouth on February 21. Magistrates ordered him to pay £80.

n Maayfair (Groundworks) Ltd, of Highfield Avenue, Fareham, was fined £2,500 after admitting disposing of waste by burning except under and in accordance with an environmental permit. The firm must pay a £170 victim surcharge and £3,250 costs.

The incident happened on or before October 14, 2015.

n Aimee Fraser, 29, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, admitted theft of meat and cheese worth £167.43 from Co-op on August 25 last year. She was fined £50 with a £30 victim fee.

n Gary Thompson, 37, of Outram Road, Southsea, admitted theft of deodorant at Co-op in Portsmouth on April 4. The deodorant was worth £26.22. He was fined £30 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

n Mario Crown, 26, of Battens Way, Havant, admitted producing 10 cannabis plants, a class B drug, in Fareham on June 21 last year.

Magistrates imposed a four-month prison sentence suspended for two years. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates ordered the drugs to be destroyed.

n Kerry Favell, 30, of Wimpole Street, Portsmouth, admitted theft of DVDs from Wilko on February 18.

Magistrates imposed a three-month prison sentence suspended for a year. She must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Daniel Bradford, 19, of Henderson Road, Eastney, admitted assaulting a police sergeant at QA Hospital in Cosham and was jailed for two months.

He also admitted three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and was jailed for three months for two, and four months for one of them.

In all he was sentenced to four months as the terms were concurrent.

It all happened at Henderson Road, QA Hospital and Portsmouth Central.