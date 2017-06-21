In the Courts – latest update

n Scott Trevaskis, 40, of Woodcutters Drive, Waterlooville, admitted driving without insurance or an MOT.

He was fined £200 and banned from driving for six months. It related to him being in Queen Street, Portsea, on January 10.

Trevaskis must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He received no separate penalty for driving without an MOT.

n Andrew Rowntree, 55, of Chaucer Close, Waterlooville, admitted driving more than 40mph in Hubert Road on October 21, 2016.

He was fined £100 with three points on his licence.

Magistrates told him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Saeed Jama, 25, of Peall Road, Croydon, admitted having a small bag of herbal cannabis, a class B drug, on December 20 last year in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined Jama £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £20 costs to pay. The drug must be destroyed.

n Megan Jureff, 24, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted theft of a black dress from Cancer Research UK in High Street, Gosport, on April 24.

Magistrates fined her £50, with a £30 victim surcharge and £20 costs to pay.

She was detained in court but this was deemed served due to time spent in custody.

n John Johnson, 54, of West End Lane, Doncaster, admitted fraud by false representation after dishonestly misstating the cost of building work.

He received a 24-week prison sentenced suspended for 12 months.

Johnson must pay £730 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He must also give £420 to the victim. Johnson committed the offence between February 15 and 17.

n Steven Lee, 34, of Hatfield Road, Southsea, admitted burglary in Highland Road, Southsea, on March 21.

Lee also admitted burglary at an address in Albert Road, Southsea, on April 9.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

n Shane Varcoe, 32, of Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of assaulting a man by beating on September 22 in Portsmouth.

He must pay £100 compensation and complete 100 hours of unpaid work under a community order.

Varcoe must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.