In the courts – latest update

n Lukasz Borowski, 36, of Langbrook Close, Havant, admitted driving a vehicle on Langstone Road, Portsmouth after consuming alcohol.

The proportion was 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath which exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was fined £2,750 and disqualified from obtaining a licence for 20 months.

Borowski was ordered to pay victim surcharge of £30 and a payment of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

n Christopher Tebbut, 48, of Mill Close, Denmead, was found guilty of using violence to enter a premises in Alders Road, Fareham on April 10 and assaulting a woman by beating her.

He had pleaded not guilty to both charges and was subsequently found guilty on June 16.

He was fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surchage of £30 and to pay costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

n Jean Tchamgue, 53 of Military Road, Hilsea was found guilty of dishonestly failing to inform Portsmouth City Council of changes to her housing benefit.

She had pleaded not guilty and was subsequently found guilty on June 16.

Tchamgue received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 15 and to pay £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

n Simon Collins, 44 of Beck Street Portsea, admitted to stealing aftershave, a debit card, cash, a BMW key and unknown items on May 19 in Southsea, a sunglasses, bank cards, wallet and cash on March 30 and committing fraud in Fratton on March 31.

In total, he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, one count of attempted theft and one count of fraud.

Collins was given a 12-month community order for all five counts.

n Petra Tiroslea, 38 of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted to five counts of theft in Portsmouth from November 26 to May 20.

Tiroslea’s previous three theft offences – for which she had been given a conditional discharge – were also taken into account and Tiroslea also pleaded guilty to causing distress by harassment on May 16.

The items stolen included wine and steak of a value of £155 belonging to the Co-op.

Tiroslea was given a six-month community order for all eight offences and ordered to have treatment for drug dependency.