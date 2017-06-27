In the Courts – latest update

n Aaron Cruickshank, 32, of no fixed address, admitted theft of perfume worth £92 from Boots in Fareham on May 20.

He was jailed for 12 days.

n Aidan Hurst, 39, of East Shore Way, Portsmouth, admitted affray at a neighbour’s address on May 13.

He also admitted assault by beating on the same date.

Magistrates imposed a 14-week prison term for the affray, and four weeks for the assault on the woman.

Both terms were concurrent and suspended for a year.

Hurst must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Nicholas Walters, 41, of no fixed address, admitted theft of meat and alcohol worth £65.38 from One Stop in Gosport on March 4.

He also admitted theft of four pairs of jeans from Levi on May 4 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week sentence for each, both to run concurrent, and suspended for a year. He must pay a £150 victim surcharge.

n Shane Day, 23, of Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Park Road, Portsmouth, on May 12.

A test revealed he had namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly triple the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 25 months with 100 hours of unpaid work to complete under a community order.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Tracy Gordon, 50, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on November 7, 2016.

Magistrates fined her £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Jake Thomas, 26, of Mercury Place, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Tanner’s Ridge, Waterlooville, on May 14.

A test revealed he had 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than triple the 35mg legal limit.

He was banned from driving for 28 months and told to complete 100 hours of unpaid work under a community order.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Anh Hai Vu, 32, of Blake Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Stubbington Avenue, Portsmouth, on May 14.

A test revealed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £66 woth a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

n Joanne Wheeler, 51, of Titchfield Lane, Wickham, admitted drink-driving in his road on April 28.

A test revealed she had 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three and a half times the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 32 months.

She was given a nine-week prison sentence suspended for six months.

Wheeler must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.