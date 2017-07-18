In the Courts – latest update

n Moses Blackwood, 21, of Loats Road, Lambeth, was found guilty of having a Stanley knife, in Winter Road, Southsea, on April 16.

Magistrates imposed a three-month sentence suspended for 18 months.

The knife must be destroyed.

Blackwood admitted failing to surrender to custody on July 3 and was fined £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

n Lesley Gale, 42, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, on April 30.

Magistrates imposed a four-month sentence suspended for a year.

She must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Gale admitted breaching a conditional discharge but received no separate penalty for this.

Gale admitted failing to surrender to custody on May 15 and received no separate penalty.

n Kim O’Leary, 40, care of Chester Court, Gosport, admitted theft of LED floodlights and halogen lamps worth £81.94.

Magistrates imposed a three-month prison sentence suspended for a year.

He admitted breaching a conditional discharge for shoplifting but no action was taken on the breach.

n Benjamin Tipper, 35, of Brockhurst Road, Gosport, admitted two assaults of police officers on July 4 in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Tipper was jailed for three months for this.

He admitted assault with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of himself.

He received no separate penalty for this offence.

And he admitted assault by beating on the same day.

Tipper received a concurrent four-month sentence for this.

He admitted a breach of a conditional discharge for criminal damage but no action was taken.

n Nicholas Holley, 31, of St Stephen’s Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress.

Magistrates jailed Holley for three months for the offence on February 22 in Portsmouth.

Holley admitted failing to surrender to custody on July 7 at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

He received a one-month concurrent sentence.