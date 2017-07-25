In the Courts – latest update

n Stephen Simmons, 45, of Meriden Road, Southsea, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating on September 8 in Portsmouth.

He admitted criminal damage to a mobile phone on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities under a community order and fined £100.

He must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £174.91 compensation for the phone.

n Daniel Mailey Hills, 23, of HMP Lewes, admitted assault by beating on January 26 in Southsea and was jailed for 20 weeks. He headbutted the victim.

n Liam Farrell, 32, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, admitted theft of cosmetics from Waitrose on May 31.

He admitted theft of alcohol and meat worth £14.25 from Iceland in Waterlooville on June 8. Farrell received no separate penalty after admitting assault by beating at Waitrose.

n Jemima Gatrell, 34, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from jail.

She did not keep in touch with her supervisor and was jailed for 14 days.

n Aimee Brown, 23, of Mitchell Road, Havant, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 2 in Portsmouth.

Brown was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

n Bala Chaudhry, 28, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Park Road North, Havant, on March 7. He was caught driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Chaudhry was banned from driving for 20 months.

He admitted failing to stop when required by a police officer, driving without a licence and without insurance, and taking a Honda Jazz without consent.

Magistrates told him to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n David Becque, 33, of no fixed address, admitted theft of bakery items from Co-op in Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth, on May 30.

He admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on June 15. Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs to pay.

n Keiran Bain, 21, of Bunting Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted causing criminal damage to the value of £533.40 to a property in Crombie Close on December 24 last year.

He received a six-month conditional discharge. Bain must pay £200 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £20 prosecution costs.