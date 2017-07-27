In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Joseph Brewer, 44, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted arson of a bin shed.

He set fire to the shed owned by Fareham Borough Council on June 11.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Brewer must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Raymond Childs, 43, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, admitted producing 10 cannabis plants in Portsmouth on April 16.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

The drugs must be destroyed.

n Richard Barlow, 50, of Green End Street, Aston, admitted two charges of assault by beating in Southsea on April 14.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Barlow also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour but received no separate penalty.

n Daniel Monument, 42, of Powerscourt Road, Copnor, admitted assault by beating.

He assaulted a woman on May 6 in Portsmouth.

A restraining order bans him from going to an address in Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove for six months.

He was fined £260 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Joe Smith, 28, of Redbridge Grove, Havant, admitted breaching a restraining order by going to St Mary’s Road in Fratton on May 5.

He was fined £500 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Mark Clackett, 40, of Newcome Road, Fratton, admitted criminal damage to a Mazda on March 21 in Portsmouth.

He must pay £191.20 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

n Christopher Nicholson, 42, of Portchester Road, Copnor, admitted two charges of assault by beating.

He assaulted two women on May 4.

Magistrates fined him £500 for each offence with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay to the Crown Prosecution Service.