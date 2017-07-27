In the Courts – latest update

n Joseph Brewer, 44, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted arson of a bin shed.
He set fire to the shed owned by Fareham Borough Council on June 11.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
Brewer must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Raymond Childs, 43, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, admitted producing 10 cannabis plants in Portsmouth on April 16.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
The drugs must be destroyed.
n Richard Barlow, 50, of Green End Street, Aston, admitted two charges of assault by beating in Southsea on April 14.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Barlow also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour but received no separate penalty.
n Daniel Monument, 42, of Powerscourt Road, Copnor, admitted assault by beating.
He assaulted a woman on May 6 in Portsmouth.
A restraining order bans him from going to an address in Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove for six months.
He was fined £260 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Joe Smith, 28, of Redbridge Grove, Havant, admitted breaching a restraining order by going to St Mary’s Road in Fratton on May 5.
He was fined £500 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Mark Clackett, 40, of Newcome Road, Fratton, admitted criminal damage to a Mazda on March 21 in Portsmouth.
He must pay £191.20 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.
n Christopher Nicholson, 42, of Portchester Road, Copnor, admitted two charges of assault by beating.
He assaulted two women on May 4.
Magistrates fined him £500 for each offence with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.