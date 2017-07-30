In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Sam O’Shea, 25, of Almondsbury Road, Portsmouth, admitted driving without a licence in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, on December 6.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He also admitted driving without insurance and was banned from driving for six months.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

n Stephen Wilson, 28, of Estella Road, Buckland, was found guilty of assault by beating on April 11.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Wilson also admitted assault by beating, failing to surrender to custody and breaching a conditional discharge for common assault and criminal damage.

n Mark Johnson, 57, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating on June 3 in Cosham.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation to pay.

Johnson also admitted criminal damage on the same day to three windows.

n Richard Beech, 44, of Jubilee Road, Southsea, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, on June 12.

Magistrates fined him £60 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Beech was also fined £60 after admitting the same offence in relation to Benzoylecgonine, from cocaine.

Beech admitted possession of cocaine, a class A drug but received no separate penalty.

n Moses Blackwood, 21, of Loats Road, London, admitted two counts of having a class A drug, crack cocaine and heroin, on May 10 in Winter Road, Southsea.

He was fined £40 for each with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Magistrates said the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Shane Coates, 30, of Foster Close, Fareham, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Southampton Road, Fareham, on March 21.

He was fined £60 and banned from driving for a year. Coates must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £60 prosecution costs.

n Paul Cox, 50, of Cottage Grove, Southsea, admitted theft of toiletries worth £36.79 from Boots in Gunwharf Quays on July 5.

He also admitted theft of trainers worth £54.95 from Adidas on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge.