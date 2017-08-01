In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Raymond Ford, 34, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, admitted assaulting a PC on July 5 at Portsmouth Central police station.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks as he spat directly into the officer’s mouth.

Ford must pay £150 compensation.

n Andrew King, 62, of Sycamore Close, Gosport, admitted driving while unfit through drugs in Tichbourne Way, Gosport, on April 22.

Magistrates fined him £285 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

King was banned from driving for two years.

n Gary Miller, 46, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted theft of speakers worth £49.95 from PC Ideals in Southsea on June 7. Miller must pay £49.95 compensation with £45 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

n Tony Baker, 46, of Sandringham Road, Fratton, admitted assault by beating in Portsmouth on June 26.

He was fined £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Tyler Perrett, 19, of Blackmore Walk, Havant, admitted using violence to secure entry into premises in Carpenter Close, Milton, on June 18.Magistrates fined him £500 with a £50 victim surcharge to pay.

Perrett admitted criminal damage to a front door and mirror and was told to pay £50 compensation.

n Lee Scott, 40, of Baffins Road, Baffins, admittted theft of a mobile phone on June 14.

He was fined £500 with a £50 victim surcharge to pay along with £85 costs.

n Richard Thornber, 34, of Thames Mead Close, Gosport, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 22 in Elms Wroad, Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a five-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

The victim lost teeth during the incident.

Thornber must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities. He must pay £1,000 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Luke Panico, 22, of Crestway, Brighton, admitted assault by beating at Hotel Ibis in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, on July 16.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. He also admitted criminal damage to a TV, mirror and wall at the hotel.

He must pay £1,000 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

n Russell Swinton, 33, of Paulsgrove Road, Copnor, admitted assault by beating on June 22 in Portsmouth.

He was given a four-month sentence suspended for 18 months for the assault at Lyndhurst Road.

He must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £750 compensation with a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.