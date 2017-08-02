In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Roy Wheeler, 47, of Marine Parade East, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted assault on April 13 in Whitworth Road, Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a restraining order for a year.

Wheeler must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

n Michael Dearling, 28, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements as a sex offender.

He received a 12-week prison sentence suspended for six months.

Dearling must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Matthew Dennis, 24, of Howe Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on March 31 in Gosport.

Magistrates jailed him for 12 weeks.

A restraining order bans him from contacting two people for two years.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for threatening behaviour but no action was taken on the breach.

n Oliver Hodgkins, 28, of no fixed address, admitted having a small amount of cannabis, a class B drug.

He had the drug in Portsmouth on June 15 and was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge to pay.

n Lisa Taylor, 49, of Birdlip Road, Paulsgrove, Portsmouth, admitted theft of a wallet containing £170-£175 cash, a nine-carat gold anchor, a nine-carat gold St Christopher jewellery and cards.

She was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Taylor must pay £120 compensation after taking the items in Portsmouth on March 27.

n Stuart Baker, 22, of Fir Tree Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Cherrywood Gardens, Hayling Island, on May 30.

He was caught in an Audi A4 with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mcg limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 15 months.

He was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Baker also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

He was fined £50 for each offence.

n Ryan Balch, 28, of Fen Avenue, Fareham, admitted drink-driving and was banned for 20 months with a £120 fine.

He was caught driving a Vauxhall Zafira in Sultan Road, Buckland, on May 31 with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.