In the Courts – latest update

n Craig Balfour, 26, of Windmill Fields, Four Marks, admitted breaching a restraining order by going to an address in Estella Road, Buckland, on June 16.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £40 fine, an £85 victim surcharge and £45 prosecution costs.

n Haytham Brare, 31, of no fixed address, admitted driving without insurance and while unfit through drugs on January 21 in Redlands Lane, Fareham.

He also admitted producing 360 grams of cannabis, a class B drug at Highfield Avenue, in Fareham on the same day.

Brare admitted damaging a mirror, bedroom door and Hoover at the address.

Magistrates imposed an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years in total. He must complete a 32-day relationships course and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order banning him from contacting a woman for a year.

Brare must pay £150 compensation.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Daniel Varndell, 27, of Liss Road, Southsea, was jailed for 20 weeks after damaging doors in Waterlooville worth £1,247.31 on April 26.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, provoking or causing fear of violence on July 10.

And he admitted making phone calls of a grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Varndell admitted damaging windows and plant pots on the same day.

n Rafael Varela, 21, of Axe Street, Barking, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on May 20.

He was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Magistrates ordered the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Marlyn Williams, 42, of Tolhouse Court, Bedminster, Bristol, admitted calling a man in Havant, breaching a non-molestation order on February 22.

She was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.