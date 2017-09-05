In the Courts – latest update

n Michael Cave, 47, of Matapan Road, Hilsea, admitted theft of three pairs of shoes worth £119.97 from TK Maxx at Cascades Shopping Centre on July 7.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Gary Killington, 37, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, admitted theft of meat worth £72.42 from Sainsbury’s on March 25 in Portsmouth.

And he admitted theft of two sausage baguettes worth £5 from Co-op in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 10.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week sentence suspended for 12 weeks.

He also admitted theft of razors from Wilko on May 12 in Portsmouth, and handling stolen goods on April 12.

n Tommy Peters, 55, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted theft of four cans of deodorant from Tesco on July 9 in Portsmouth.

Peters admitted using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence on July 8 in Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates jailed him for six weeks with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

n Anthony Thacker, 39, of Soberton Road, Leigh Park, admitted assault by beating on July 9 in Milton Road, Portsmouth.

He admitted assaulting a PC, having a bladed article, a Stanley knife, and damaging a bike, all on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a 21-week sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must pay £130 compensation, £85 prosecution costs, and a £115 victim surcharge.

n Jimmy Andrews, 20, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted theft of five razors from Waitrose on March 30. Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge, and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Adam Cullen, 33, of Landen Road, Rowner, admitted theft of alcohol and food worth £55.94 from Co-op in Gosport on April 23. Magistrates imposed a 24-month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Bonnie Jeffries, 28, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted theft of 11 jars of Nescafe coffee at Sainsbury’s in Park Gate on June 23.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

n Michael Kelly, 47, of Purbeck Drive, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Longacres, Fareham, on June 24.

A test revealed he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

He was banned from driving for 23 months and fined £1,200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.