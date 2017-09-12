In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Daniel Watson, 24, of Bury Road, Gosport, admitted three charges of assault by beating on April 9 in Gosport.

Watson also admitted criminal damage on May 9.

He must pay £350 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence supsended for a year with 12 days of rehabilitation activities.

n Ian Bridle, 41, of Carmarthen Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in his street on July 2.

He was caught with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35 limit.

Magistrates fined him £750 with a three-year driving ban.

He must pay a £75 victim surcharge.

n Bradley Gill, 23, of Cadnam Road, Southsea, admitted three charges of assaulting a PC on July 1.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jason Kennedy, 27, of Padnell Avenue, Cowplain, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Prospect Lane, Havant, on July 2.

Magistrates imposed a £200 fine with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Gavin Knight, 35, of All Saints Road, Portsmouth, admitted damaging a Skoda Octavia on July 2 in Turner Road.

He must pay £660 compensation with £85 prosecution costs.

n Elizabeth Marriott, 46, of Broad Gardens, Farlington, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Magistrates fined her £350 with a £35 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The incident happened in Merrivale Road, Portsmouth, on March 14.

n Courtney Murdoch, 18, of Crown Street, Portsmouth, admitted stealing clothes worth £109.97 from TK Maxx in Portsmouth on May 12.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Silvino Vas, 25, Harrow Road, Portsmouth, admitted having a bladed article – a samurai sword – in Harrow Road, Southsea, on June 30.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £100 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The samurai sword must be destroyed.