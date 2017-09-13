In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Harmony Tickner, 24, of Brading Avenue, Gosport, admitted assaulting two PCs and having cannabis, a class B drug.

The incidents happened on June 18 in Gregson Avenue, Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 40 days of rehabilitation activities. She must pay £25 compensation to each officer, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Tickner received no separate penalty for the cannabis. Magistrates ordered the drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Christian Radu, 21, of Posbrooke Road, Milton, admitted theft of a £130 pair of Diesel jeans on April 10.

He also admitted stealing soft drinks worth £145.33 on July 14 from Tesco in Southsea.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge. He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £80 prosecution costs.

n Shane Plummer, 39, of Partridge Gardens, Waterlooville, was found guilty of assault by beating on August 30.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £300 compensation to pay.

n Ronnie Payne, 35, of Brodenhurst Avenue, Arundel, admitted assaulting a PC in the execution of his duty on July 16. Payne assaulted the officer at Magpie Walk, Waterlooville.

Magistrates jailed him for 12 weeks.

n Dane Roberts, 36, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating in Southsea on April 4.

He was fined £140 with a £30 victim surcharge and £650 prosecution costs.

Roberts admitted stealing meat from Tesco worth £41.80 on March 4 in Portsmouth.

n Rory Harbourne, 38, of Whitecliffe Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted being drunk and disorderly on May 13 in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

He was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

n Mark Hawkins, 40, of St Andrews Road, Southsea, admitted stealing a laptop, assault by beating, criminal damage to a glass pane at Asda in Holbrook Road and having cannabis, a class B drug.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 40 days of rehabilitation.

He committed the damage and drug offences on April 2, the theft from Computer Junction in Elm Grove on January 8, and the assault in Edinburgh Road on January 7.

He must pay £50 compensation for the assault. He admitted theft of accessories worth £199 from Wilko on March 6 in Portsmouth.

He must pay £199 compensation.