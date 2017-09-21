In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Keith Hand, 34, of Wych Lane, Gosport, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on April 15 in Fareham.

He was fined £280 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Magistrates ordered the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

Hand also admitted driving a Ford Focus on the same day without an MoT.

He was fined £140 for this.

n Kirsty Hillman, 27, of Gorran Avenue, Gosport, admitted disclosing a private sexual photograph on April 8.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Amy Boyd, 26, of Soberton Road, Havant, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm in July.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans her from contacting the victim or going to a particular address for two years.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Louise Clifton, 29, of Soberton Road, Havant, admitted assault by beating on July 15 in Havant.

Magistrates ordered Clift to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

n Natalie Graham, 26, of Crombie Close, Waterlooville, admitted criminal damage to a TV on July 15.

She was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Samuel Hewett, 28, of Chestnut Avenue, Bedhampton, admitted assault by beating on February 18.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £100 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Stephen Owen, 44, of Oak Park Drive, Havant, admitted harassment of a woman between June 17 and July 18.

He sent her unwanted messages on an app despite being warned by police not to contact her.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 12 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman for two years.

Owen must pay a £50 fine, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.