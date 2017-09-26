In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Sarah Thorne, 48, of Launceston Close, Gosport, admitted stealing spirits from Waitrose in Gosport on May 31.

She must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

n Benjamin Shepard, 29, of Freemantle Road, Gosport, admitted driving without a licence or insurance.

He was caught in Lower Drayton Lane on June 5 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year with 80 hours of unpaid work under a community order.

Shepard must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

n Lathan Summers, 26, of Cornwell Close, Gosport, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He was fined £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He committed the offence in her street on July 27.

n Lee Mack, 36, of Forestside Avenue, West Leigh, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

He failed to turn up to custody on January 30.

Mack was fined £120 with £50 costs.

n Grant Hansen, 39, of Southcote, Bournemouth, admitted handling stolen goods – a ladies’ bike.

He committed the offence between February 7 and February 12.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £30 compensation to pay.

He must also pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

n Jolene Harris, 36, of Raven Close, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on April 2 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Kiran Martin, 19, of Borough Grove, Petersfield, admitted damaging a Mercedes C220 in Grange Road, Petersfield, on July 14.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £1,060 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

n Joseph Stemp, 26, of King Edward’s Crescent, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence in his street on July 16.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge,

Magistrates ordered he pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.