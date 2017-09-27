In the Courts – latest update

n Jamie Cockburn, 35, of Ann’s Hill Road, Gosport, admitted driving without insurance in Bury Road, Gosport, on June 10.

He was fined £160 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

Magistrates imposed six points on his licence.

n Mohamad Jaff, 26, of Shaftesbury Road, Southsea, was found guilty of driving while using a mobile phone and without insurance.

He was fined £280 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed six points on his licence.

n Lewis Waters, 34, of Barn Green Close, Denmead, admitted harassment of a woman in Warsash between May 25 and July 12.

He sent her multiple messages from different phone numbers.

Magistrates imposed a one-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman.

He was fined £240 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Simon Chandler, 32, of Stockbridge Road, Chichester, admitted drink-driving in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on July 17.

He was caught with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit. He was fined £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month driving ban.

n Mark Thorn, 48, of The Anchorage, Gosport, admitted committing a public nuisance by performing an indecent act on October 19, 2016.

He was convicted in his absence.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Thorn was fined £50 with an £85 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs to pay. He also admitted two charges of failing to surrender to custody and breaching a conditional discharges.

n Steven Atkinson, 45, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of alcohol worth £222 from The General Wine Company in Petersfield on April 11.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £111 compensation with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

He also admitted theft of a scarf worth £69 from Lacoste in Portsmouth on February 14.

n Paul Harrison, 33, of Dunbar Road, Southsea, admitted failing to stop after and accident and failing to report it.

He committed the offence in North End Avenue on June 7. Harrison was given five points on his licence and fined £100 with a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.