In the Courts – latest update

n Damian Mitchell, 25, of Trinity Street, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on August 19 in Portsmouth.

He also admitted theft of a bottle of drink from Kwiki Mart on the same day in Portsmouth.

Magistrates detained him in court but this was deemed served as he spent time in custody.

n Leon Ingram, 41, of Locksway Road, Milton, admitted theft of a pressure washer from Wilko on February 25 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed three days of rehabilitation activities under a community order.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Ingram admitted breaching a suspended sentence for two thefts, so the operational period was extended.

n Dominique Dunningham, 48, of Blackmoor Walk, West Leigh, admitted causing wasteful employment of police by making a false report on July 13 in Havant.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Michael Folley, 25, of no fixed address, admitted theft of memory cards from Wilko in Portsmouth on July 26.

He also admitted stealing a baseball cap, shorts and coat from TK Maxx in Southampton on August 17.

He was jailed for 28 days with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

n Mark Chamberlain, 37, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a restraining order on August 20 by going to an address in Gosport.

He also admitted two charges of failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Magistrates jailed him for 28 days with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.

n Kenneth Brett, 57, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage to a window at Civic Offices in Portsmouth on August 6.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge with £400 compensation to pay.

n Joey Chandler, 30, of Stubbington Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Fratton Road on August 6.

He had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35 limit.

He was fined £350 with a £35 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned Chandler from driving for 14 months as part of his punishment.