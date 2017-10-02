In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Alan Smirk, 35, of Clandon Drive, Eastleigh, admitted drink-driving in Southampton Road, Portsmouth, on August 5.

A test revealed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The reading was more than double the 35 legal limit.

He was fined £425 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Smirk must pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Christopher Maddams, 55, of Walmer Road, Fratton, admitted being and drunk and disorderly on July 22 in Fratton Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was detained in court by magistrates.

n Michael Shaughnessy, 43, of Elm Grove, Southsea, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence on July 21 in Portsmouth, the court was told.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was also detained in court.

n Kaaspars Borins, 44, of Countisbury Close, Bognor Regis, admitted drink-driving on the A27 at Havant on July 23.

He was fined £250 and banned from driving for three years.

A test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

Borins must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £20 prosecution costs.

n Kim Quick, 39, of Winter Road, Southsea, admitted theft of meat worth £47.98 from Co-op on December 15 last year.

She must pay £47.98 compensation and £50 prosecution costs.

n Warren Grant, 53, of Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, was convicted of driving while unfit through drugs in Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, on January 21.

He was fined £210 with a 12-month driving ban.

Grant must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.

n Philip Duffy, 56, of Clacton Road, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence on August 6 in his street.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge. He must pay a £20 victim surcharge.