In the Courts – latest update

n Kevin Chandler, 39, of West Street, Titchfield, admitted failing to give a specimen when suspected of a driving offence.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months over the August 3 incident.

He must complete 25 days of rehabilitation days under a community order.

Chandler must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He also admitted failing to surrender in court on August 17.

n Christopher Grindley, 34, of St Faiths Road, Portsmouth, admitted obstructing a police sergeant on May 25 in Portsmouth.

He was fined £70 with a £30 victim surcharge.

n Zoe Riley, 30, of Portsdown View, Bedhampton, was found guilty of drink-driving in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, on June 17.

Magistrates fined him £125 with a 12-month driving ban.

A test revealed she had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35 legal limit.

Riley must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

n Darren Lock, 46, of Grafton Street, Portsmouth, admitted theft of vodka worth £14.19 from Aldi in Gamble Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

He must pay £14.19 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jeronne Marsh, 42, of Bunting Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Hulbert Road on August 4.

A test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, double the 35 legal limit.

Magistrates fined him £120 and banned him from driving for 19 months. He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Antony Merritt, 57, of Park Road, Gosport, admitted assaulting a PC in Park Road, Gosport, on August 6.

He was fined £230 with £100 compensation to pay, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Dale Palmer, 32, of Soberton Road, Havant, was jailed for 16 weeks.

He admitted two charges of assault by beating on August 4 in Portsmouth.

n Reginald Bosanquet, 49, of Noctule Court, Knowle, admitted theft of four bottles of cider worth £8.20 from Tesco in Fareham on July 13.

He was fined £35 with a £30 victim surcharge and £80 prosecution costs.

n Mark Egan, 37, of Magpie Walk, of Waterlooville, admitted harassment by sending threatening text messages to a woman between August 6 and 7.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities. A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman for a year. He was fined £100 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.