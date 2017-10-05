In the Courts – latest update

n Loyel Campbell-Blake, 23, of Condell Road, London, admitted possession of cannabis, a class B drug, in Waterlooville on January 24.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surchage and £85 prosecution costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The 5g of cannabis must be forfeited and destroyed.
n Quinn Abbott, 19, of Howe Road, Gosport, admitted being drunk and disorderly at The Hard on August 12 in Portsmouth.
Magistrates fined him £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
n Paul Cherry, 57, of Ashe Road, West Leigh, admitted having diamorphine, a class A drug, in Havant on February 8.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £35 prosecution costs.
The 0.12g of diamorphine must be forfeited and destroyed.
n Jasiarah Hancox, 35, of Place Crescent, Waterlooville, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of a driving offence.
He was held on August 12 at Portsmouth Central police station.
Magistrates fined him £704 and banned him from driving for 16 months.
He must pay a £70 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Francis Mutama, 42, of New Road, Fratton, admitted drink-driving in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on August 12.
A test revealed Mutama had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit.
Mutama was fined £250, banned from driving for 17 months and must pay a £30 victim surcharge plus £85 prosecution costs.
n Fostin Mutebi, 22, of Craswell Street, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance in Guildhall Walk and Alec Rose Lane on August 14.
A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.
Mutebi must pay an £85 victim surcharge and an £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
He was banned from driving for three years for the offence.
