In the Courts – latest update

n Loyel Campbell-Blake, 23, of Condell Road, London, admitted possession of cannabis, a class B drug, in Waterlooville on January 24.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surchage and £85 prosecution costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The 5g of cannabis must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Quinn Abbott, 19, of Howe Road, Gosport, admitted being drunk and disorderly at The Hard on August 12 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Paul Cherry, 57, of Ashe Road, West Leigh, admitted having diamorphine, a class A drug, in Havant on February 8.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £35 prosecution costs.

The 0.12g of diamorphine must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Jasiarah Hancox, 35, of Place Crescent, Waterlooville, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of a driving offence.

He was held on August 12 at Portsmouth Central police station.

Magistrates fined him £704 and banned him from driving for 16 months.

He must pay a £70 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Francis Mutama, 42, of New Road, Fratton, admitted drink-driving in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on August 12.

A test revealed Mutama had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit.

Mutama was fined £250, banned from driving for 17 months and must pay a £30 victim surcharge plus £85 prosecution costs.

n Fostin Mutebi, 22, of Craswell Street, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance in Guildhall Walk and Alec Rose Lane on August 14.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Mutebi must pay an £85 victim surcharge and an £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was banned from driving for three years for the offence.