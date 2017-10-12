In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Richard Godfrey, 28, of Chaucer Close, Waterlooville, admitted driving while banned and without insurance in Milton Road, Waterlooville, on February 21.

He was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

n Lee Rennett, 36, of Southwood Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in his street on June 11.

Magistrates fined him £440 with a 13-month driving ban and £40 victim surcharge to pay.

A test revealed he had 97 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, more than the 80mg legal limit.

Rennett must pay £85 prosecution costs.

n Amber Stenner, 29, of Elbridge Crescent, admitted theft of goods from B&M Stores in Portsmouth worth £439.24 on June 13.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

n Garry Smith, 46, of Fifth Avenue, Havant, admitted damaging a pane of glass on a front door in Havant on July 31. Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must pay £200 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

n Ross Sutherland, 34, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, admitted damaging a window in Portsmouth on July 19.

Magistrates imposed a two-year conditional discharge with £300 compensation to pay.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

n David Wright, 27, of Little Park Avenue, Bedhampton, admitted damaging a door in Havant on July 17.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must pay £100 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

n Bradley Reade, 32, of Whitworth Road, Gosport, admitted breaching a restraining order in Whitworth Road, Gosport, on July 3.

Magistrates jailed him for 28 days.

n Lee Downie, 34, of Soberton Road, Havant, admitted breaching the sex offenders notification requirements on February 25 in Havant.

He was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay but was detained in court instead.