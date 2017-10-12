In the Courts – latest update

n Christopher Godman, 53, of Chaffinch Green, Waterlooville, was jailed for 17 weeks.

He admitted breaching a restraining order on September 2 by phoning a woman and going to her address.

He admitted possession of cannabis, a class B drug, on September 3.

A previous suspended sentence for using violence to secure entry and assault by beating was activated.

Magistrates imposed a 17-week term in total.

n Ricky Hobbin, 31, of Chatsfield Road, Bridgemary, Gosport, admitted fraud by false representation on August 21.

He used a contactless debit card to buy five items within five minutes at a shop in Brockhurst Road, Gosport.

He got £105.33 worth of goods.

Magistrates imposed a community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He must pay £105.33 compensation to the victim.

n Nathan Hobbs, 28, of Farriers Walk, Gosport, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following a sentence.

He was jailed for 14 days.

Hobbs also admitted six thefts from shops in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent. He admitted burgling Arty’s restaurant in The Chandlers, Gosport, on July 15.

Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks and 14 days in total.

n Danny Buckland, 27, of Aubrey Close, Hayling Island, admitted two charges of assault by beating on April 26.

Magistrates imposed a three-month prison sentence.

n Daisy Hunt, 19, of Greetham Street, Portsmouth, admitted taking a vehicle without consent on May 12 in Portsmouth and damaging a car park barrier worth £411.66 on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a community order with two-month electronic tag with a curfew between 8pm and 7am.

She must pay £411.66 compensation to the victim.

n Nigel Mazs, 53, of no fixed address, admitted theft of clothes worth £270 from Marks and Spencer in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on June 21.

Magistrates jailed him for 28 days for the offence. Mazs also admitted failing to surrender to custody on August 29 and was given a 28-day concurrent sentence.

n Cameron Patrick, 23, of Victoria Road South, admitted driving without due care and attention on May 12 in St Andrews Road, Southsea.

Patrick admitted driving without a licence, drink-driving, failing to stop when required to by a PC, and driving without insurance.

And he admitted possession of cocaine, a class A drug, and possession of cannabis, a class B drug.

Magistrates sentenced him to 12 weeks in prison

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody and breaching a suspended sentence for racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and failing to surrender. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

n Scott Calvert, 39, of Ellisfield Road, Havant, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on February 25 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £750 with a three-year driving ban. He must pay a £75 surcharge and £200 costs.