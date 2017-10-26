In the Courts – latest update

n Billie Waterhouse, 22, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, admitted assaulting three PCs.

She was handed a community order with curfew and tag for the assaults on August 13 in Havant.

Magistrates imposed no separate penalty after she admitted having cannabis, a class B drug. She must pay £200 compensation.

n Toby Gunner, 41, of Hunter Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, on August 20.

Magistrates fined him £750 and banned him from driving for 18 months.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg legal limit. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Simon Callard, 45, of Highland Road, Southsea, admitted assaulting a PC on August 21.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 110 hours of unpaid work.

Callard must pay £150 compensation.

n Adrian Catana, 27, of Titchfield Grange, Titchfield, admitted drink-driving in Mile End Road, Portsmouth, on August 20.

A test revealed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliletres of breath, more than double the 35mg legal limit.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £280.

Catana must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

n Sam Dartmouth, 20, of Warsash Road, Warsash, admitted drink-driving in Fleet End Road, Warsash, on August 18. He was fined £350 with a 23-month ban.

Dartmouth had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

He must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Cyril MacKay, 72, of Winnington, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Wickham Road Cemetery on August 18.

A test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £330 and banned from driving for a year. He must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Samuel Silence, 25, of Station Road, Hayling Island, admitted dink-driving.

He had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit on August 20 in Havant. Silence was fined £50 with a 13-month ban. He must pay a £30 surcharge and £20 costs.