In the Courts – latest update

n Timothy Wilson, 31, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, admitted assault by beating on July 29.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Kieron Futcher, 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to nine weeks’ detention after breaching a restraining order on October 10.

He also admitted breaching a community order imposed for breaching a restraining order.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Gavin Gimson, 45, of Montague Road, Hilsea, admitted theft of alcohol from Sainsbury’s on July 24.

He admitted assaulting a PC on June 8 in Portsmouth.

And he admitted stealing groceries from Tesco on the same day.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Charlotte Jenkins, 26, of Queens Road, Fareham, admitted failing to promptly notify Fareham Council of a change in circumstances that would affect her housing benefit.

She was fined £200 for the offence between June 17, 2013, and January 15 this year.

She must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Oliver Langton, 19, of Freestone Road, Southsea, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on March 2.

He was fined £160 with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Magistrates ordered the drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Michael Uzell, 40, of Lake Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft from Co-op in Portsmouth on September 9.

He was given a year-long conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n David Wren, 23, of Greetham Street, Portsmouth, admitted being drunk and disorderly on September 28.

He was fined £75 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Gary Hudd, 42, of Percival Road, Fratton, admitted theft from M&S on June 16.

He was fined £150 for taking £124.55 worth of steak.

Hudd must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He admitted breaching an Asbo but no action was taken.