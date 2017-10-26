In the Courts – latest update

n Timothy Wilson, 31, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, admitted assault by beating on July 29.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Kieron Futcher, 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to nine weeks’ detention after breaching a restraining order on October 10.
He also admitted breaching a community order imposed for breaching a restraining order.
He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.
n Gavin Gimson, 45, of Montague Road, Hilsea, admitted theft of alcohol from Sainsbury’s on July 24.
He admitted assaulting a PC on June 8 in Portsmouth.
And he admitted stealing groceries from Tesco on the same day.
Magistrates fined him £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Charlotte Jenkins, 26, of Queens Road, Fareham, admitted failing to promptly notify Fareham Council of a change in circumstances that would affect her housing benefit.
She was fined £200 for the offence between June 17, 2013, and January 15 this year.
She must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Oliver Langton, 19, of Freestone Road, Southsea, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on March 2.
He was fined £160 with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
Magistrates ordered the drug must be forfeited and destroyed.
n Michael Uzell, 40, of Lake Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft from Co-op in Portsmouth on September 9.
He was given a year-long conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
n David Wren, 23, of Greetham Street, Portsmouth, admitted being drunk and disorderly on September 28.
He was fined £75 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
n Gary Hudd, 42, of Percival Road, Fratton, admitted theft from M&S on June 16.
He was fined £150 for taking £124.55 worth of steak.
Hudd must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
He admitted breaching an Asbo but no action was taken.