In the Courts – latest update

n Matthew Burgess, 42, of Bucklers Court, Portsmouth admitted theft of a wallet and bank cards, and fraud by using the card.

He was fined £100 for the March 20 offences with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was detained in court.

n Natalie Murphy, 36, of Sparrow Close, Waterlooville, admitted theft of £719 perfume from Boots in Fareham on September 7.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

She was fined £50 with an £85 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

n Robbie Stanley, 23, of Hillsley Road, Paulsgrove, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on September 11. Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

Stanley must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Lee Lashley, 51, of Whale Island Way, Portsmouth, admitted two charges of assault by beating in Portsmouth on May 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. Lashley must also pay £100 compensation.

n Alison Smart, 51, of Mayo Close, Buckland, admitted assault by beating on September 16.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jonathan Tugwell, 24, of no fixed address, admitted using violence to secure entry into a premises in Stoke Road, Gosport, on September 13.

He must pay £70 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Daniel Clements, 40, of Meyrick Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on September 17 in Portsmouth.

He was given a community order, 40 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

n David Longmore, 29, of Norden Way, Havant, admitted assault by beating and damaging a wardrobe and walls in Gosport on September 14.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation,

He was fined £380 for the assault with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Daniel Morris, 28, of Beale Crescent, Eastleigh, admitted assault by beating on June 10 in Fareham.

He was given a community order with drug rehabilitation. He must pay £85 victim surcharge an £40 prosecution costs.