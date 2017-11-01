In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Connor Efford, 21, of no fixed address, was found guilty of assault by beating on November 27 on Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £100 with £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Efford admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on August 31.

n Aaron Gurd, 36, of no fixed address, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Havant on August 23.

Magistrates imposed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for a year with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Gurd had bitten and strangled the victim in a domestic violence case.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Gurd admitted criminal damage to a glass mirror and a cell door on the same day.

n Alexander Knowles, 21, of Guildford Avenue, Surbiton, was found guilty of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence on March 26 in Portsmouth.

He was also convicted of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke fear of violence.

Magistrates imposed a community order with electronic tag and curfew for three months.

Knowles must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

n Rebecca Connelly, 26, of no fixed address, admitted theft of a wallet, theft of chocolate and fraud by using a bank card.

The offences happened on July 6 and 8 in Gosport and Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a 60-day prison sentence suspended for a year.

She must complete a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Connelly must pay £35 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Connelly also admitted dishonestly receiving stolen goods, electronic items, between July 23 and 27.

n Jay McKnight, 35, of Elm Grove, Southsea, admitted theft of chocolate worth £32 from Poundland in London Road, North End.

She was handed a 28-day prison sentence suspended for a year for the August 18 theft.

She must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

McKnight admitted failing to surrender to custody on September 12 and received an extra seven days on her sentence.

McKnight also admitted failing to comply with supervision after being released from prison.

She was fined £50 for not taking part in activities on three separate days.