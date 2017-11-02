In the Courts – latest update

n Gareth MacGillivray, 27, of Valley Park Drive, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving on August 27.

A test revealed he had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg limit.

He was caught driving a Peugeot 206 in Havant Road, Drayton.

Magistrates fined him £266 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

He also admitting driving without insurance.

n Andrew Miller, 48, of Dunsbury Way, Havant, admitted damaging a Tesco window in Havant on August 26. He received a community order with an eight-week curfew and electronic tag.

Miller must pay £100 compensation.

He also admitted assaulting a PC in High Lawn Way, Havant, on the same day. He must pay £125 for the assault.

n Frank Ncube, 27, of Binsteed Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving on August 28 in Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth.

A test revealed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg limit.

Magistrates fined him £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ncube was banned from driving for 20 months.

n Alice Ralph, 21, of Deacon Road, Southampton, admitted drink-driving a Suzuki Swift on August 26 in Swanwick Lane, Fareham, to Portsmouth Road in Southampton.

A test revealed she had 125mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the 35mg limit.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

Ralph was banned from driving for 30 months.

n Jack Smith, 25, of Nelson Road, Portsmouth, admitted resisting a PC on August 27.

Magistrates imposed a £150 fine with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n John Robertson, 72, of Belmore Close, Fratton, admitted having a bladed article, a knife, on August 14 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed and eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Derek Lewis, 31, of Itchen Road, Havant, was found guilty of speeding on the A34 southbound at Three Maids Hill on February 9.

He was fined £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed six points on his licence.

n Jodie Phillips, 30, of Acorn Lodge, Curdridge, admitted using a mobile phone while driving on November 15, 2016.

She was caught in Hunts Pond Road, Fareham, in a Range Rover and was fined £250. She was handed three points on her licence. Phillips must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs.